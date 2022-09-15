New U.S. unemployment benefit claims down for 5th week in a row

New U.S. unemployment benefit claims have reached the lowest level in three months, with first-time claims down every week for the last five weeks, according to a Sept. 15 report from CNN Business.

The week of Sept. 10, new claims reached 213,000 nationally, down 5,000 from the week before.

Economists were anticipating claims to be at around the 226,000 mark, according to the report.

Despite interest rate hikes and other Federal Reserve policies aimed at tamping down record-high inflation and balancing the demand for workers, the job market is remaining steadily healthy.