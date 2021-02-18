Nevada anesthesiologist opens pain-focused urgent care

United Pain Urgent Care opened an urgent care practice dedicated to treating pain and general injury, Nevada Business reported Feb. 17.

United Pain Urgent Care believes it is the first urgent care clinic dedicated to pain management in the region.

Anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist Ali Nairizi, MD, owns and operates the practice. He hopes the practice will change how treating pain is approached and create a new model for others in healthcare to follow.

Dr. Nairizi is a non-opiate pain management specialist. He approaches pain management in a multidisciplinary approach, and established his clinic to combat the state's opioid crisis. He has actively supported and advocated for legislation that would increase access to non-opioid pain management treatments.

"There is a tremendous need for effective drug-free pain management options in a quick care setting, and we are very excited about the role we can provide to patients who suffer from chronic and acute pain," Dr. Nairizi said in a release.

