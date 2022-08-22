Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening

The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15.

The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices and exam rooms on each floor.

However, like many hospitals around the country, Billings Clinic has found it difficult to staff the facility with enough high-quality nurses, according to the report. It has more than 500 open positions between its Bozeman and Billings campuses and is recruiting nurses, physicians and leadership staff.

To address staffing challenges, Billings Clinic is engaging in training programs, collaborating with colleges and recruiting more graduate nurses, Zach Benoit, the hospital's community relations coordinator, told the publication.