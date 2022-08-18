Monopoly suit against Intuitive Surgical moving to trial

Intuitive Surgical was denied a dismissal of the monopoly suit it faces against service replacement components manufacturer Rebotix Repair, clearing the way for the case to reach trial, Buffalo Business First reported Aug. 17.

The suit alleges Intuitive overcharged hospitals for instruments used with its da Vinci system, the report said. It also alleges the company engaged in anticompetitive practices and exclusive dealing.

After Rebotix filed the suit in April 2021, a series of similar lawsuits followed, including a class-action suit led by Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health that includes thousands of physician groups and hospitals, the report said.