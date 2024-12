Edina, Minn.-based Silverman Ankle & Foot will close on March 2, 2025, after 20 years in operation, according to a notice on the practice’s website.

The practice’s surgeon, Lance Silverman, MD, is relocating to Atlanta and transitioning patient care to Brian Sleasman, MD, at Allina Health, according to the announcement.

Following the closure, medical records will be transferred to Morgan Records Management, the notice added.