Midvalley Surgery Center resumes elective procedures

Basalt, Colo.-based Midvalley Surgery Center and affiliated facility Aspen Valley Hospital resumed performing elective procedures May 1, the Aspen Daily News reports.

Both facilities will screen patients for COVID-19 before performing any procedure. The hospital has 500 tests on hand, but is also using those tests to screen people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Patients who had their procedures canceled because of the initial stay-at-home order will be contacted first. Aspen Valley Hospital still encourages clinicians to use telemedicine whenever appropriate.

