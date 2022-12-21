Massachusetts physician arrested for assaulting police officer, involvement in Capitol riot

Jacquelyn Starer, MD, of Ashland, Mass., was arrested on felony charges for her involvement during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law enforcement, ABC affiliate WCVB reported Dec. 20.

Dr. Starer has been charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Body cameras worn by officers at the Capitol revealed Dr. Starer hitting a police officer. She was allegedly prepared for the breach and wore a knife-proof mesh shirt and had bottles of pepper spray, according to documents obtained by the news outlet.

She previously worked per diem in addiction services at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston and is enrolled as a Medicare provider. The hospital confirmed to Becker's that she no longer works there.

Dr. Starer was released by a judge following her arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dec. 20.