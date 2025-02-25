Mass General Brigham partners with Regent Surgical

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has partnered with ASC management company Regent Surgical.

The partnership aims to create access and reduce costs for patients in New England through the creation of additional MGB ASCs, according to a Feb. 25 press release.

Regent will also help MGB reduce wait times and potential disruptions at its existing ASCs and prioritize the comfort and well-being of patients.

Regent operates and manages ASC locations across 13 states in partnership with health systems.

The collaboration will offer services including orthopedic, minor surgical, ophthalmological and endoscopic procedures.