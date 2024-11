Family medicine physician Kristen Clark, MD, is closing her practice, Ellicott City, Md.-based Well Being Medical Care, part of Privia Health, Dec. 4.

Current patients can get records via portal message and the practice will submit records electronically or they can order records from Dr. Clark's office by a link on the practice's website.

For patients whose last visit was more than three years ago, the official custodian of their records will be Morgan Records Management as of Janary 2025.