Lowest-paying states for nurses: 5 notes 

South Dakota is the lowest-paying state for registered nurses, according to the 2022 MGMA Management and Staff Compensation report.
The report, which includes Washington, D.C., compiles data from more than 142,660 management and staff positions from more than 3,400 organizations.
Four more notes:
- Alabama is the lowest-paying state for licensed practical nurses.
- The salary difference between the highest- and lowest-paying states for registered nurses is $53,962.
- The salary difference between the highest- and lowest-paying states for licensed practical nurses is $29,267.
- Median salaries for male registered nurses were $14,000 higher than those for female registered nurses in 2021.