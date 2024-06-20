Kelsey-Seybold's ASC strategy: 3 updates

Here are three moves in the outpatient space that Sugar Land, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has made in the last year:

1. Sugar Land, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opened its expanded Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, with plans to add an ASC by 2025.

2. The health system broke ground on a facility with a planned ASC on its Katy, Texas, campus.

3. Kelsey-Seybold is renovating its Houston-based Cypress Clinic, adding a second 120,000-square-foot professional building with space for an ASC that is projected for completion in the fall.