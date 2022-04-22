Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates in last 30 days

Five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based health system Kaiser Permanente:

1. The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum selected Kaiser Permanente Northern California as a recipient of their John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award.

2. Kaiser Permanente and Intermountain were some of the earliest adopters of telemedicine. Here's a look into their telehealth strategy.

3. Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington medical groups and health plan have agreed to a new organizational structure and operating model in these two markets.

4. Kaiser Permanente participated in a $115 million funding round for nurse staffing platform IntelyCare.

5. Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the health system's innovation investment arm, participated in a $66 million series C funding round for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training and assessment platform.