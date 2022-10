From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year.

1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC.

2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose, Calif., hospital into an ASC.

3. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications to build a second ASC in Folsom, Calif.