Kaiser ASC reducing capacity amid equipment upgrades 

Kaiser Permanente's Tysons Corner (Va.) Medical Center is operating its ASC at reduced capacity to replace equipment, among other updates, the Tysons Reporter reported Nov. 17.

Four out of six operating rooms and one of two outpatient procedure rooms at the medical center are being used, Kaiser Permanente spokesperson Marisa Lavine told Tysons Reporter.

Cases that cannot be accommodated at Tysons are being scheduled at partner hospitals. The updates are slated for completion by the end of December.