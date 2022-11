From an ASC relocation to a new foot surgery center, here are four new Iowa ASC projects Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9.

1. Orthopedic care provider Ortho Iowa received approval for a foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa.

2. A Mason City-based bariatric ASC is relocating to an expanded location.

3. A new $34 million medical office building project with surgery space is set to open in Dec. 2023.

4. The Iowa Clinic received approval to build a $35 million surgery center in Waukee.