Iowa physician sues hospital, alleges wrongful termination: 4 notes

An Iowa physician filed a lawsuit against Mitchell County Regional Health Center, claiming wrongful termination and breach of contract, according to a report from the Globe Gazette.

Four details:

1. Mark Haganman claimed he was fired Nov. 3 from Osage, Iowa-based Mitchell County after raising concerns about a plan to test COVID-19 patients developed by the hospital's CEO, Shelley Russell, and another physician. Dr. Haganman alleges the hospital's plan violated state law and public health directives, according to the report. He filed the lawsuit March 8.

2. Dr. Haganman worked with community leaders to develop another plan to test patients for COVID-19 and aimed to fund it through philanthropy.

3. After hearing of Dr. Haganman's firing, 1,400 people signed a petition for the hospital to bring him back, and some attended a virtual hospital board meeting to express their displeasure.

4. Mitchell County disputed the lawsuit's claims in an email to the Globe Gazette, stating that they are unfounded.

More articles on physicians:

$74M medical office building with ASC sold in Beverly Hills

What's happening with the 2% Medicare pay cut & more from Washington, DC

4 physicians suing their former employers





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.