Intermed to relocate Maine ASC to larger facility

Portland, Maine-based InterMed plans to relocate its downtown Portland ASC to Scarborough, Maine, to a facility that is one-third larger than its existing location, according to an Aug. 17 report from Mainebiz.

The new facility will have two operating rooms and between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet of space. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is not requiring a certificate of need for the move, according to the report.

The existing facility will be converted into additional clinical and office space. The ASC currently employs 15 staffers as well as surgeons and anesthesiologists.

InterMed's outpatient surgery volume has increased 12 to 18 percent over the past few years, according to the report.