Illinois medical group proposes 25-bed hospital beside surgery center — 4 details

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group is seeking approval to build a small-format hospital beside its Cancer Institute and Surgery Center, according to a Dec. 10 announcement.

What you should know:

1. QMG outlined plans for a physician-led, 25-bed hospital in a certificate-of-need application filed with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

2. The proposed QMG Hospital would include an emergency department with 10 bays, three operating rooms and one procedure room, as well as a lab, pharmacy and imaging capabilities.

3. If approved, the hospital will have several medical-surgical rooms equipped to serve as negative pressure or isolation rooms to aid in infectious disease outbreaks.

4. QMG, a multispecialty clinic comprising more than 160 physicians and advanced practice providers in 30 medical and surgical specialties, would build the hospital in an existing vacant space.

