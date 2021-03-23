Illinois ASC debuts da Vinci Xi surgical system

Lombard, Ill.-based Surgical Center of DuPage Medical Group became the first freestanding ASC in the state to use the da Vinci Xi robotic system.

Surgical Center of DuPage Medical Group is one of 15 freestanding ASCs in the U.S. to use the da Vinci Xi system, according to a March 23 news release. It's used in minimally invasive outpatient procedures.

The da Vinci Xi allows for smaller incision sites, fewer complications and faster recovery. DuPage Medical Group is using the system for general surgery and urologic procedures.

