Idaho hospital pauses inpatient, outpatient elective surgeries

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health canceled all inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries until Jan. 10 to combat rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff shortages, local news affiliate KXLY reported Dec. 16.

The hospital cared for 87 inpatients the week of Dec. 14, a new high for the facility.

Despite the cancellations, the hospital will continue outpatient screening and imaging procedures, including colonoscopies, mammograms and MRIs.

Staff shortages are the primary reason behind the cancellation. Administrators believed cutting back the surgery schedule would allow the hospital to reallocate staff.

