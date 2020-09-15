Hurricane Sally closes Alabama hospital's outpatient clinics

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health closed its outpatient clinics for Sept. 15-16 in advance of Hurricane Sally, Fox 10 reports.

The hospital postponed all nonessential surgeries through Sept. 16 as well.

Additionally, the Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile will also be closed through Sept. 16.

Accuweather believes Hurricane Sally will make landfall early Sept. 16.

