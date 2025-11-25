How ASC leaders view bundled payments in 2026

As bundled payments, an alternative to fee-for-service for surgery, become more popular, most ASCs report minimal utilization of the model.

For its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026” survey, VMG Health asked 97 leaders what portion of their net patient service revenue currently comes from bundled payments.

Here are three takeaways:

Most ASCs report limited bundled payment revenue: 45% of respondents said less than 5% of their net revenue comes from bundled payments, indicating slow adoption across the ASC sector.

Few centers see meaningful revenue from bundled models: Just 7% of leaders said bundled payments account for more than 20% of their revenue, while smaller portions reported 5-20%.

3. A portion is unsure of their bundled payment exposure: 23% of respondents said they do not know what percentage of their revenue comes from bundled arrangements.