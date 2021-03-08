Hospital appeals $12.5M ASC in South Carolina

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center's board of trustees appealed a state decision to allow the development of an ASC nearby, according to a March 5 report from the Times and Democrat.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners to build a $12.5 million ASC across the street from the public hospital. RMC was expected to appeal the decision March 5.

RMC also has a certificate of need to convert its Dialysis Access Institute into an ASC for a $2.4 million project.

