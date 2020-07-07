Health system eases medical, outpatient surgery visitor restrictions — 3 details

CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern, N.C., is relaxing some of its visitation restrictions, which were implemented in late March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Three things to know:

1. Effective July 6, patients will be allowed one visitor during limited visitation hours at CarolinaEast and its outpatient surgery center.

2. All visitors must be at least 18 years old, pass a wellness screening, follow check-in and check-out procedures, wear a mask at all times and remain in the patient's room.

3. Visitors are still restricted for patients on isolation protocol of any kind, and hospital waiting areas will be closed.

"We have been anxious to increase visitation for some time, and although necessary, we know how difficult this limitation has been for our patients and their loved ones," CarolinaEast Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis said in a press release. "We also know that family support is an important piece of healing and we are so glad to finally be able to give that back to our patients."

