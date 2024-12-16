GLP-1s driving up healthcare usage: 5 things to know

The rising use of GLP-1 medications, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic, for weight loss has driven up patients' visits to their physicians, resulting in more frequent diagnoses of other health issues, Finimize reported Dec. 16.

Here are five things to know about GLP-1s and increased healthcare utilization:

1. According to the report, an uptick in GLP-1 use is facilitating a range of "crucial preventive care," including pap smears and colonoscopies.

2. ResMed, a producer of sleep apnea machines, reported an 11% revenue bump, partly credited to GLP-1 use.

3. The "increased openness" to seeking medical care accompanied by rising GLP-1 use could lead to a major shift towards preventative healthcare.

4. Some economic experts believe that this trend could lead to reduced long-term healthcare costs due to early disease detection and management.

5. The report also notes that more formal efforts to support weight loss management, like UChicago Medicine's weight loss clinic, could symbolize a "broader cultural shift" toward supporting patients to meet criteria for vital surgeries and improving overall public health.