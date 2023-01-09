Gist Healthcare acquired by Kaufman Hall

Gist Healthcare, a healthcare consulting firm, has joined Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education management consulting firm.

"We're very excited to combine our unparalleled healthcare expertise and nationally recognized thought leadership efforts to deliver clients objective, unique insights on critical healthcare market forces," R. Wesley Champion said in a Jan. 9 news release. "Together, Kaufman Hall and Gist Healthcare will be uniquely positioned to better support and inform our collective client organizations' strategic decision-making and help them advance their missions."

Gist Healthcare will continue its brand under Gist Healthcare, a Kaufman Hall Company.

The acquisition was finalized Jan. 1.