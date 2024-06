A Warner Robins, Ga., physician has been charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, 13 WMAZ reported June 25.

Alan Struth, MD, was arrested following an investigation from the sheriff's office and the drug task force. He is accused of conspiring to get 1,422 dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone and 5,850 units of Alprazolam through fraudulent prescriptions.

Dr. Struth faces three counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws.