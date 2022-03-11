Georgia bill aims to repeal certificate of need requirements by 2025

A new bill in the Georgia House of Representatives aims to repeal the state's certificate of need requirements by 2025.

The bill also expands exemptions for multispecialty, physician-owned ASCs to bypass certificate of need requirements before the full repeal would be enacted in 2025.

The bill, which was cleared by the House Special Committee on Access to Quality Healthcare, would need to clear the House Rules Committee and pass on the floor by March 15 to move on to the Senate, according to Georgia Health News.