From ECG to USPI: The ASC Association PAC's top donors

The ASC Association Political Action Committee, a political group that collects funds and donations to lobby for the interests of ASCs and ASC owners through the support of candidates, ballot measures and other political issues, raised over $45,000 in donations during the 2022 election cycle, according to April 18 data from money-in-politics tracker Open Secrets.

Here are the 15 management groups and ASCs that the top donors in 2022 are associated with:

1. ECG Management Consultants (Chicago)

2. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

3. Healthpoint ASC Management (Pleasanton, Calif.)

4. Bergen-Passaic Cataract Surgery and Laser Center (Fair Lawn, N.J.)

5. Avanza Healthcare Strategies (Austin, Texas)

6. Connecticut ASC Patient Safety Organization

7. Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center

8. Bismarck (N.D.) Surgical Associates

9. Physicians Endoscopy (Jamison, Pa.)

10. Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

11. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.)

12. Southeastern Orthopedics Surgery Center (Douglas, Ga.)

13. Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport, Iowa)

14. HCA Healthcare (Nashville)

15. Dallas Endoscopy Center