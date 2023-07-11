From 2019 to 2022: Tenet Healthcare's financial growth timeline

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has a major stake in the ASC market and is continuing to see growth year over year.

Tenet's fiscal growth from 2019 to 2022, including operating results from fiscal years 2019, 2021 and 2022:

2019:

Net operating revenues: $15.52 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.43 billion

Admissions growth: 2.3 percent

2021:

Net operating revenues: $15.98 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.93 billion

Admissions growth: -0.1 percent

2022:

Net operating revenues: $15.06 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.78 billion

Admissions growth: -4.5 percent