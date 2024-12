Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network has added Manoj Duggal, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Duggal is a cardiologist who specializes in cardiac electrophysiology, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

Dr. Duggal's clinical interests include the management of complex atrial and ventricular arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

He will see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology in Crown Point, Ind., the release said.