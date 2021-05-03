Former physician guilty of murder in 5 patient opioid deaths

Regan Nichols, a former physician based in Midwest City, Okla., was convicted of second-degree murder after five of her patients died of opioid overdoses, according to a statement from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

The jury convicted Ms. Nichols April 30.

Ms. Nichols was charged with murder in 2017 and later found guilty of knowingly prescribing controlled substances to patients without legitimate medical need, according toa statement from the attorney general's office. An investigation revealed Ms. Nichols prescribed the five patients more than 1,800 opioid pills in the month of their deaths.

For three of the patients, Ms. Nicholes prescribed a narcotic opioid pain reliever, an anti-anxiety drug and a muscle relaxer, described by prosecutors as a deadly combination.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.