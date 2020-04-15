Florida spine group lays off 62 employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Clearwater-based Florida Spine Institute and its surgery center is laying off 62 employees and suspending operations due to mounting economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

The practice is unsure whether the layoffs will be temporary or permanent.

Nurses, physical therapists, X-ray technicians and administrative staff are among the positions most affected.

The nine-physician practice specializes in the treatment of spine, orthopedic and neurosurgical conditions, but has been hit hard after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all facilities to stop performing elective surgeries in March.

