Florida physicians: 5 key stats

Florida ranked 24th on Becker's debut ranking of best places for physicians to start a private practice — created by compiling data from the 2020 Census, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new practices and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here are four more stats on physicians in Florida:

1. Florida has 19,500 active physicians, the third most in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

2. Physicians in Florida make $331,000 on average, according to the Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

3. Florida is ranked 28th in states for specialists per capita, with 1.48 specialists per 1,000 residents.

4. Florida is expected to have a shortage of 21,978 physicians by 2030, according to a study published in Human Resources for Health.