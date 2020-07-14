Florida health system increases elective procedure delays
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is expanding its elective surgery ban at more hospitals in Florida as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the health system announced July 13, Catalyst reports.
What you should know:
1. The health system will enact the ban at all six BayCare hospitals in Hillsborough County and all three BayCare hospitals in Polk County July 16 at 5 p.m.
2. BayCare delayed elective procedures at four hospitals in Pinellas County and one hospital in Pasco County in early July.
3. BayCare's ASCs remain unaffected.
More articles on surgery centers:
Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1
The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth
Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.