Florida health system increases elective procedure delays

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is expanding its elective surgery ban at more hospitals in Florida as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the health system announced July 13, Catalyst reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system will enact the ban at all six BayCare hospitals in Hillsborough County and all three BayCare hospitals in Polk County July 16 at 5 p.m.

2. BayCare delayed elective procedures at four hospitals in Pinellas County and one hospital in Pasco County in early July.

3. BayCare's ASCs remain unaffected.

