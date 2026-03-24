Minnesota ASC nurses ratify labor deal

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and the Minnesota Nurses Association have reached a new labor contract for nurses at the Miller Hill Surgery Center, the Duluth News Tribune reported March 23.

The three-year contract covers roughly 23 nurses at the Essentia-owned ASC and will be effective through March 31, 2029. An agreement was reached over four negotiating sessions.

“This agreement reflects meaningful and productive discussions at the bargaining table and is a testament to the good-faith efforts of each team,” Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN. Essentia’s chief nurse executive, in the report.

The agreement also marks the first successor agreement between MNA nurses at Miller Hill and Essentia Health, according toa March 24 MNA news release.

“The ratification of this tentative agreement is the result of advocating for patient care and nurses,” said Lindsey Tuve, RN, a negotiating team member. “We’re proud of gains and continue to build upon the successes already achieved in order to retain the excellent and highly-skilled group of nurses we currently have.”

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