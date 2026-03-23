This region’s growing physician exodus

The Canadian province of British Columbia has recruited more than 400 U.S.-trained healthcare professionals through a targeted campaign, according to a March 23 report by ABC affiliate KATU.

The $5 million campaign, launched in March 2025 with a marketing push beginning in June 2025, focused on Washington, Oregon and select cities in California, according to the report. From March 2025 to January 2026, the province received more than 2,750 job applications.

As of January, more than 400 professionals had accepted roles, including 89 doctors, 260 nurses, 42 nurse practitioners and 23 allied health professionals. The total tripled the number reported in September 2025.

The province also reported increased licensing activity. More than 1,300 U.S.-trained professionals have registered to practice, including 1,038 nurses and nurse practitioners since April 2025, when credential recognition was streamlined. That figure compares to 127 in 2024 and 112 in 2023.

From March 1, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2026, more than 210 U.S.-trained physicians registered in British Columbia, a 145% increase from the same period the previous year.

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