Diversity on rise in US workforce

In 2021, the U.S. workforce added around 323,094 jobs across 88 S&P 100 companies, with 94 percent of those jobs going to people of color, according to a Sept. 25 report from Bloomberg.

Overall job growth at the 88 companies with more than 100 employees included adding 20,524 white workers and 302,570 workers of color.

While people of color are underrepresented in the U.S. workforce overall, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers accounted for the vast majority of added workers in 2021, reflecting a potential shift in workplace diversity nationwide.

However, white workers still hold the largest share of senior- and high-level jobs, with the majority of workers of colors joining less-senior roles.

In 2021, 74 percent of S&P executives were white while 63 percent of managers were white. However, the share of executive, managerial and professional roles held by workers of color increased by 2 percent compared to 2020.