Cyberattack forces physician practice to close indefinitely

Pinehurst (N.C.) Radiology Associates has closed "for the foreseeable future" due to a cyberattack, The Pilot reported Feb. 5.

The practice has launched an investigation into the scope and nature of the suspicious network activity, but the origin and details of the cyber threat remain unclear at this time, according to the report.

Pinehurst Radiology's hospital partner, FirstHeath of the Carolinas, also in Pinehurst, remains unaffected by the cybersecurity threat. The hospital has expanded its hours and opened additional appointment slots to accommodate Pinehurst Radiology patients during the closure.





