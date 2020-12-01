Cincinnati hospital postpones elective procedures requiring hospitalizations
Cincinnati-based UC Medical Center canceled all elective procedures requiring hospitalizations and is implementing several other maneuvers to preserve bed capacity for COVID-19-related hospitalizations, Local12 reports.
What you should know:
1. The hospital will continue to perform medically necessary, time-sensitive inpatient and emergency cases as well as outpatient elective cases.
2. UC Medical Center will also convert its cardiovascular recovery unit into an eight-bed surge intensive care unit.
3. UC Medical Center is not alone in its decision. Florence, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare relocated all surgeries from its Fort Thomas campus. Fort Wright, Ky.-based Christ Hospital is also canceling elective procedures on a case-by-case basis.
