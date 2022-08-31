California passes law requiring job postings to include salary ranges, median gender, racial pay gaps

California has passed a law requiring all job postings to include salary ranges in their listings and requiring all companies in the state with over 100 employees to post median gender and racial pay gaps, according to an Aug. 30 report from Bloomberg.

While New York City, Washington state and Colorado require salary ranges be posted, California will become the first state to require public listings to include pay gaps.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the bill, opposed by the California Chamber of Commerce, into law.

Some of the largest U.S. companies, including Disney, Meta and Alphabet are located in California.

Maryland requires pay ranges to be disclosed upon request and Connecticut, Nevada and Rhode Island require pay ranges to be disclosed during the hiring process.