A fire has damaged the Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center, forcing dozens of patients to evacuate, according to a Dec. 8 report from CBS News.

The fire damaged the building, breaking out on the afternoon of Dec. 8.

As a precaution, patients and staff members were evacuated from the facility, according to the report. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained damage. A portion of its roof collapsed. Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.