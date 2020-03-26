California hospital pivots surgeries to surgery center to increase capacity — 3 insights

Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center plans to increase its bed count by 30 percent to 50 percent through a series of strategic initiatives, the San Bernardino Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital set up portable tents and trailers outside to treat COVID-19 patients and prevent those patients from entering the hospital.

2. The hospital also converted a portion of its space into a high-level viral containment unit to treat the highest-risk COVID-19 cases.

3. Finally, the hospital is shifting its surgical cases to a local surgery center to continue to increase internal capacity.

