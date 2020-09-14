Black patients less likely to use freestanding ASCs, study says

Researchers found that Black patients were less likely to use freestanding ASCs in New York and Florida, according to a study published in JAMA Surgery.

Researchers reviewed records for 13 million patients who received surgery in New York and Florida between 2011-13. Researchers reviewed data for 5.6 million patients in New York and 7.5 million patients in Florida who received ambulatory surgery.

Black patients had significantly lower odds of receiving ambulatory surgery at a freestanding ASC compared with white patients in New York and Florida. Holding public health insurance was also associated with a lower likelihood of receiving ambulatory surgery at a freestanding ASC.

Researchers concluded: "Differences in the use of freestanding ASCs were found among Black patients and patients with public health insurance. Further exploration of the factors underlying these differences will be important to ensure that all populations have access to the increasing number of freestanding ASCs."

