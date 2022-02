Average ASC operating room cases jump 73%: 10 stats

The number of daily cases performed in an ASC operating room has jumped from three to 5.2 since 2011, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here are 10 stats on total cases performed per operating room:

Per year:

Mean total cases per operating room: 1,289

Median number of cases: 1,152

25th percentile: 852

75th percentile: 1,736

90th percentile: 2,131

Per day:

Mean total cases per operating room: 5.2

Median number of cases: 4.6

25th percentile: 4.6

75th percentile: 6.9

90th percentile: 8.5