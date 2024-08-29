ASCs 'single biggest opportunity' to cutting healthcare costs

As soaring operational costs and sinking reimbursement rates plague healthcare, ASCs could be key in keeping costs down.

"We know that shifting cases to ASCs remains the single biggest opportunity to reduce the total cost of care and realize the quadruple aim of quality outcomes, a better experience for patients and providers, all at a lower total cost of care," Davis Hurley, MD, of Denver-based Orthopedic Centers of Colorado told Becker's in 2021.

Independent ASCs are uniquely positioned to optimize and shift their work flow and structure to be able to adapt to the looming financial challenges in healthcare.

"For one, they can decrease operational costs by improving workflow efficiency and waste reduction, as well as technology adoption that is price-sensitive," said Shakeel Ahmed, MD and gastroenterologist at Atlas Surgical Group in St. Louis.

ASCs can also diversify their menu of procedures offered to keep businesses afloat and prices under control.

"[Offering] a multitude of lower-cost yet higher-yield procedures, like GI services or procedures, can help increase the profitability of a practice by increasing revenues and diversifying revenue streams," Dr. Ahmed said.

However, capitalizing on the cost savings potential requires cooperation from payers, Allison Griffin, administrator of Urological Associate of Savannah (Ga.), told Becker's.

"Payers must recognize both the high-quality, low-cost advantages that ASCs offer and the growing patient demand for many of the other conveniences that ASC settings provide," she said. "Patients are more likely to undergo procedures in ASCs, which can lead to earlier detection and intervention, resulting in significant cost savings for payers."