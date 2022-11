The ASC market in Texas continues to grow, with one orthopedic ASC in the state being ranked the top in the country this year. Here are three updates on the Texas ASC market:

1. Big Sky Medical acquired a 134,910-square-foot medical office building in the Houston area.

2. UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center.

3. Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was ranked the top orthopedic ASC in the country this year.