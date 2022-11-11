5 things to know about Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center

Surgical Care Affiliates' Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was ranked the top orthopedic ASC in the country this year by Newsweek and Statista.

Here are five things to know about the practice:

1. The surgery center is an affiliate of ASC management company SCA Health.

2. The center is accredited by The Joint Commission.

3. Physician specialties include arthroscopy, foot and ankle procedures, joint reconstruction and more.

4. The center has 33 physician specialists on staff.

5. The center's values include clinical equality, integrity, service excellence, teamwork, accountability and continuous improvement.