Here are five numbers that offer insight into the ASC market in the state of Texas:

458: The number of ASCs in Texas.

$274,650: The average annual pay of physicians who practice in Texas.

3rd: Texas' ranking among all 50 states for its number of ASCs.

1.53: The number of ASCs per 100,000 people in Texas.

$118,700: The average annual salary of healthcare managers and administrators in the state of Texas.