ASC opens in Arizona with 6-surgeon team — 3 details

An ASC was erected in Gilbert, Ariz., according to Marwan Tamimi, an architect involved in the project.

Three quick details:

1. Dubbed Ocotillo Surgery Center, the ASC has a team of six surgeons: Philip Pepple, MD, Denise Garcia, MD, Anthony Dyer, MD, Albert Amini, MD, Andrew Villa Jr., MD, and Matthew Moore, DO.

2. The surgeons specialize in areas including advanced laparoscopy, urogynecology, gastrointestinal oncology, cosmetic surgery and hepatobiliary surgery.

3. Kate Meyers, BSN, RN, was installed as clinical director of Ocotillo Surgery Center. She focuses on coordinating exceptional care and optimizing the patient and physician experience.

